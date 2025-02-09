Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel has exceeded expectations and performing much better than the predicted and the expected numbers. Looking at the constant pace of the film, it might cross the 50 crore mark in the first week itself.

The film opened at 11.5 crore, despite clashing at the box office with Tollywood’s Vidaamuyarchi and Bollywood’s Loveyapa and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release. The weekend box office of Naga Chaitanya’s film stands at a total of 36 – 37 crore.

Thandel Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, February 9, Thandel earned in the range of 12.5 – 13 crore. This was a minimum growth from the previous day, which earned 12.64 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the film sails through the Monday test without any major drop.

Check out the three-day collection of Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s love story at the box office.

Day 1: 11.5 crore

Day 2: 12.64 crore

Day 3: 12.5 – 13 crore*

Total: 36.5 – 37.1 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Thandel VS Naga Chaitanya’s Fee

The total collection of an estimated 37 crore* is almost 146% higher than Naga Chaitanya‘s entire fee for the film. The superstar has reportedly charged 15 crore as his remuneration for Thandel and has delivered 2.4 times higher collection than his earnings from the film.

However, the patriotic love story is very far from the lifetime collections of the three Telugu films that arrived at the box office in 2025. While Daaku Maharaaj and Sankrantihik Vasthunam crossed the 100 crore club, Game Changer has earned 90+ crore at the box office.

