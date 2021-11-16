Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest last month came as a shock for many. The Starkid spent nearly 25 days in Arthur Road Jail and came out on bail on October 30. However, every Friday he gives attendance at court and appears for investigation before the NCB office.

Advertisement

Not only Aryan but also SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani also landed in trouble. Reportedly, she has received two summons from the Mumbai police’s SIT team and has not turned up for investigation.

Advertisement

As per the latest report from News 18, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Dadlani is yet to record her statement and give her version of the events. Since the investigation has come deadlock, Mumbai police will very soon issue a third summons to her. Police officials claim that she is important in the case so her statement is also vital.

The report also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has cited that she couldn’t come to record her statement due to health issues and hence the delay for the summons. While Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating Aryan Khan’s drug case, Mumbai police’s SIT team is investigating extortion allegations made by Prabhakar Sail against KP Gosavi, Sam D’Souza, and NCB officials.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager is accused to have paid bribes to KP Gosavi, Sam D’Souza, and NCB officials. Since she is not coming forward for the investigation, the police are also seeking legal opinion on how to take the investigation ahead.

Previously Sam D’Souza recorded his statement with the police. D’Souza had filed a pre-bail plea wherein he claimed that KP Gosavi had obtained Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released. However, the amount was later returned after the NCB arrested Aryan Khan in the case on October 3.

Must Read: When Gauri Khan Thought, “Shah Rukh Khan Will Just Do One Or Two Films & He’ll Just Be Thrown Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube