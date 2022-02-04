Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel was launched yesterday. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show is touted to be the biggest and the most fearless reality shows where 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months.

The controversial celebrities, who are the contestants of the show, will be stripped of all the amenities. The game is expected to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. As fans are eager to know the contestants, the latest report reveals the name of the show’s first contestant.

Bollywood Life report quoted a source close to the show saying that Poonam Pandey will be the first contestant to enter Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. The makers are now on the hunt for more contestants who have no qualms in getting bolder than bold and pushing the envelope beyond the limit.

Poonam Pandey seemingly fits the bill for Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show as she already has an uber-sexy image. The report claims that the actress-model may be willing to expose even more than usual for the sake of the format. Now only time will tell how far she goes for the sake of the show.

Previously, the Queen actress spoke about the reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Jail during the launch event. She said, “I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever!”

Kangana Ranaut also took an indirect jibe at Salman Khan and his famous reality show Bigg Boss. She said, “Yeh Aapke Bade Bhai Ka Ghar Nahi Hai.”

