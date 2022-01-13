Actress Poonam Pandey has remained on the news for the past couple of months for various reasons. When it comes to speaking, the actress never fails to speak her mind. Similarly, in a recent interview, the social media queen spoke about her separation from her husband Sam Bombay and how she’s healing from it. She further opened up about casting couch and online trolling.

The actress was on the news last year due to her involvement in Raj Kundra’s alleged po*nography case. She also made headlines after complaining about her husband for physically assaulting her due to which she sustained injuries on her head and face.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Poonam Pandey opened up about her divorce with Sam Bombay, she told, “I am doing pretty well. I don’t want to talk much about Sam Bombay at the moment as I am currently on a healing process. I am going to a therapist,” talking about dating, the actress reveals, “No, absolutely big no. Five years from now maybe but at the moment, I am definitely not thinking on those lines anymore.”

Further in the interview, when Poonam Pandey was asked if she has ever faced the casting couch, to which the actress responded, “A lot of people ask me if I had ever faced casting couch in the industry. I have never faced it, not even once. If people have faced it’s very unfortunate for them. See, I never had a godfather in the industry, never had too many Bollywood friends. I did most of the things just by myself. No, I have never faced casting couch in my life.”

The actress even talked about online trolling and how she deals with them, “I don’t want to deal with them anymore as it’s something that I have been doing for very long. I pretty much enjoy my own space. I feel agar aap kuch acha bi karoge toh bi troll karenge, kuch bura bi karo toh bi troll karenge. It’s better to not give trolls so much importance. Rather they are giving you importance by thinking about you, let them do their job.”

Concluding the interview, Poonam Pandey says she has something interesting coming up, she told, “I think the universe is being kind to me now. I am looking forward to sharing this beautiful news with you all as I definitely want everyone’s blessings.”

