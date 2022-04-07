The combination of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan always did wonders as they’re known to work together in some of the most hilarious films. For a long time now there’s been discussion about their association but nothing concrete was announced. However, the master filmmaker has now affirmed that he’s indeed working on a project with Khiladi Kumar. The director even spoke about his plans for Hulchul 2.

Over the years, the two have worked together in films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala. Even fans want to see them team up for an interesting project and create the same magic again they did in the last decade.

Amid the collaboration speculation between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the filmmaker has shared some details about their upcoming project with the actor. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director also shared an update about the sequel of his 2004 hit Hulchul featuring Kareena Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about his film with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan said, “My film with him is on the scripting stage. Few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of Covid. Two years of pushing has happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him.”

Clarifying the reports about Hulchul 2, the filmmaker states, “I have not decided anything. I am just shooting some ads. I haven’t decided what to do next in Hindi. A lot of projects are being discussed, but nothing is finalised. Every day new discussions happen, but nothing is decided.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan’s last Hindi directorial was the 2021 film Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Meezaan Jafri.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey has a number of films in the pipeline, that includes, Prithviraj, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Cindrella, Selfie, Gorkha and Ram Setu.

