It was a fair Tuesday for Jurassic World Dominion as only 3.50 crores* came in. On Monday, the numbers were anyways lesser than expected as only 3.50 crores had come in. Though earlier it seemed like some kind of a better hold with collections in the upwards of 5 crores, that was not to be as the numbers had fallen by more than 50% when compared to Friday with less than 4 crores coming in.

Now Jurassic World Dominion has done low on Tuesday as well which shows that this one is going to be a two-week affair and the lifetime would be nowhere close to what trade had expected out of it. While entry into the 100 Crore Club was always going to be out of the question, at least 75 crores were being aimed at, more so after that weekend jump and especially the kind that came on Saturday.

However, for now, the collections – which currently stand at 42 crores* – could well just about stay in the 65-70 crores zone and that too because there isn’t much of a competition in the coming week. Had that not been the case, the adventure action drama could well have folded up in the 60-65 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

