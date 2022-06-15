It was yet another day when collections stayed over the 1 crore mark for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as 1.29 crores more came in. The best part is that these are still not far away from Friday’s collections of 1.56 crores, which shows how well has the film continued to hold on in Week 4.

The film has now reached 173.76 crores already and would in fact narrowly miss out on hitting the 175 crores mark today itself. It will fall a little short of that but then by tomorrow, the big milestone would have been crossed, hence consolidating the film’s positioning as the biggest Bollywood commercial potboiler success of 2022.

Remarkable indeed since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 budget is much lesser than even 100 crores, which means just the theatrical revenue from India has now brought the Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy into the profit zone with OTT, satellite, music and other rights further adding on to huge profits.

While films before and after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have come and gone, this one is still running strong and one man who is making that possible is Kartik Aaryan who is relentlessly promoting the film till date even as it gears up to enter the fifth week in a couple of days from now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

