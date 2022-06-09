The last time we witnessed Bollywood director Karan Johar’s magic on the big screens was with his romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. KJo is now all set to treat us with his next magnum opus titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, but what if we tell you Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday will have a cameo in it too?

Sounds exciting right. The announcement of KJo returning as a director and helming a film with Bollywood’s two amazing actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starring in it itself had us all excited and now the new scoop on the film will surprise you!

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan will be having a cameo in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Yes, you read that right.

Talking about Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s cameo, a source close to Karan Johar’s upcoming film told Pinkvilla, “The three leading ladies will be a part of a quirky dance number in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They might have a couple of scenes in the film. All the details have been kept under wraps, but the cameo of the trio is confirmed in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

Well, with the three Bollywood beauties performing a special dance number in the upcoming film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the entertainment dose has amped up pretty much. However, let’s wait for the makers to announce something official about this.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, KJo’s upcoming film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Are you excited to see Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

