Actress Sandra Bullock has talked about her hiatus from movie screens.

Advertisement

In a new interview, Sandra portraying Loretta Sage in The Lost City doesn’t know how long her break from acting will last, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Sandra Bullock said she is “so burnt out and tired” that she needs to take a hiatus from filming but is unsure of when she will return.

Sandra Bullock told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own. I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

When asked how long the break will last, she replied: “I really don’t know.”

She later admitted that she has relied on work as a “crutch” and needs to take a step back.

“Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I saw it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge,” she said.

“I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you’. “

And Sandra Bullock says producing The Lost City with Liza Chasin was a great way to “go out with a bang”.

“I love working with artists, and that’s why Liza and I were very well-matched. If I’m going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person.”

Must Read: Weekly Horoscope From June 20 To June 26, 2022: Cancer, Taurus To Sagittarius & Others – Astrological Predictions To Know What’s In Store!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram