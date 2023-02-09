Diction is tricky; there are numerous languages worldwide, and sometimes it can be pretty funny—for example, the Chinese moniker of global sensation Jennifer Lopez. However, one might say it is somewhat appropriate for the ‘Papi’ singer. The nickname given to her by the Mainland people goes perfectly with her. We bet even her husband, Ben Affleck, would agree to that. Not JLo, other Hollywood celebs like Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, and a few others too have funny nicknames, scroll down to find out.

The label-maker recently got married to her on-and-off boyfriend, finally giving their fans a sigh of relief. The couple was recently in the news for the Batman actor’s bored AF expression during the Grammys 2023, and JLo’s reaction went viral. But shifting our focus from the lover’s quarrel, let’s get to the hilarious nickname the Chinese people gave her.

According to a report in yahoo news, the nickname Jennifer Lopez is ‘luo ba’, which translates to ‘Lord of Butt’. The report states that it is due to the fact that ‘Luo Ba’ sounds similar to how they decode JLo’s last name, which is “Luo pei zi”. Coincidentally, it suits her curvy body, as she is blessed with one hell of a figure.

Not just it’s like the Almighty wants her to take on this title, and so will her fans. She has a song titled, ‘Boo*y’. Wait! It doesn’t end yet. Jennifer Lopez has one of her body parts insured, and guess which part? Yes, it’s her gracious b*tt! She has insured for a whopping $27 million. Not only that, it seems discussions related to her derriere don’t stop. Allegedly there is news of Jennifer Lopez insuring her b*tt for a whopping $27 million. But according to a report on Cheatsheet.com, the reports are not valid as per the report. JLo in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke revealed that they are all false as she said, “There is no such thing as that.”

Even if Jennifer Lopez gets b*tt insured, then it will not be wrong. Have you guys seen her? She is left, right centre gorgeous from all sides!

Besides JLo, other Hollywood stars also have also received funny nicknames in the Mainland.

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet’s name deciphers to ‘Tian Cha’ or ‘Sweet Tea’ in English.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch is known as “Curly Blessing”, or ‘Juan Fu’.

Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games actress, Jennifer Lawrence’s name translates to ‘Big Cousin’ or ‘Da Biaojie’ in Mandarin.

Nicki Minaj

Sensational singer Nicki Minaj is known as ‘Ma La Ji’ or ‘Little Spicy Chicken’.

