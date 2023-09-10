Ryan Reynolds is all set to come back as the merc with a mouth in Deadpool 3, and this time, the celebration has doubled as the fans will once again get to see Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine. The photos from the sets spread like wildfire a few weeks back, and here’s what the director, Shawn Levy, has to say about those leaks; it will leave you surprised when one would expect rage and frustration over a scene getting leaked to the director’s reaction is quite the opposite.

There have been several reports that TVA from the web series Loki has a role to play in this Ryan-led movie and that Owen Wilson’s Mobius will also be seen in the film. But for the unversed, a few weeks back, we saw several pictures from the movie’s set in which we saw Wolverine in his comic book-accurate yellow suit, leaving fans all the more excited about the upcoming Marvel flick.

Marvel is known to be very cautious about what gets reported about their ongoing or future projects, not just them; many get disappointed if the scenes from their films get out in public, but that is clearly not the case for Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy. In an interview with the Deadline, Levy addressed the leaks and shared his take on it.

Deadpool 3 director Shaw Levy said, “We went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by (leaking) pictures of our shoot. Thank you, internet! We wanted something that felt grounded, real.” That is a surprisingly positive way to look at the leaks.

Up until now, things that we have seen online about the upcoming Deadpool 3 include Hugh Jackman in his yellow costume, he and Ryan Reynolds engaged in a fight, a desiccated 20th Century Fox Logo and, as per The Direct, the damaged logo at the Void that we have already seen in Loki.

Further speaking of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy said, “Long before I loved Ryan Reynolds, I loved Deadpool. I love Deadpool. Deadpool 1 is, to me, like a perfect movie, so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise.”

He added, “Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on soundstages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot. But no, we wanted something that felt grounded and real. You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character, I would say it’s more a descendant of Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 is expected to hit the theatres in May 2024.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

