When George Clooney and director Steven Soderbergh pitched them Ocean’s Eleven, the two A-listers didn’t just say no; they delivered a full-on Hollywood “f**k off.” Fast forward two decades, and Clooney claims they’re kicking themselves over that choice.

Speaking at the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival, Clooney didn’t hold back: “Some very famous people told us to f**k right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others.” That’s right, Ocean’s Eleven was apparently too slick for some egos back then.

And oh, what a mistake. The movie went on to gross over $450M globally, spawning two sequels and the spin-off Ocean’s Eight. With a cast headlined by Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts, it oozed style, wit, and swagger. Meanwhile, Depp and Wahlberg opted out of becoming part of what’s now a cinematic legacy.

What makes their rejection even wilder? Soderbergh was the guy at the time. Fresh off Oscar wins for Erin Brockovich and Traffic, his name was gold. “People really wanted to work with Steven,” Clooney explained. Well, almost everyone.

For Soderbergh, Ocean’s Eleven was his shot at mixing indie cred with blockbuster flair. “It felt like the next iteration in my desire to work in the mainstream film business,” he said. Translation? He wanted to make an intelligent, crowd-pleasing movie—and nailed it.

Still, Depp and Wahlberg had their reasons, even if we don’t know them. Depp might’ve been busy prepping his pirate swag for Pirates of the Caribbean. Wahlberg was probably somewhere lifting weights and plotting his next action flick. Sure, they had careers to juggle, but come on—this was Ocean’s Eleven!

Clooney, for his part, doesn’t seem too broken up about their snub. After all, their absence made way for an ensemble cast that clicked like clockwork. But he couldn’t resist a jab, suggesting that the stars now “regret it.” And honestly, how could they not?

Ironically, Clooney knows a thing or two about regret himself. “I regret doing f**king Batman,” he admitted, referencing his much-maligned turn in Batman & Robin. But when it comes to Ocean’s Eleven, it’s all upside.

The franchise created ripples that are still felt today – from Ocean’s Twelve to Ocean’s Thirteen and even Ocean’s Eight. Johnny and Wahlberg, though? They watched that ship sail.

Hollywood’s got its share of “what if” stories, but this one’s a classic. Depp and Wahlberg told the heist team to get lost, and the heist team made history without them. Guess not every gamble pays off—but this one sure did for Clooney and company.

