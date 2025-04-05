David Schwimmer is a well-known household face, thanks to his portrayal of Ross in the evergreen sitcom Friends. He portrayed the fan-favourite character for nearly a decade, but did you know that the actor never watched a single episode of Friends himself after leaving the show? Not only that, the actor openly revealed that he also could not listen to the theme song of Friends after parting his way from it.

After departing from the show back in 2004, Schwimmer shared that he never watched any episodes of it. During his appearance on Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ Making a Scene podcast, the actor stated that the prime reason why he never bothered to watch the show was because he was trying to move on from it. He simply didn’t wish to watch any of his episodes and get stuck there, revisiting the fond memories of it.

However, David Schwimmer did watch Friends again when his daughter discovered the show at the age of 9. “I never watched the show after we finished it. For me, it’s like: ‘I did it. I’m moving on.’ Then my kid discovered it around age nine or something, and started watching it,” the actor remarked.

Schwimmer even shared that he was quite done with the theme song of Friends as well. The signature theme song of Friends, I’ll Be There for You, performed by The Rembrandts, received much love from fans as it remained a constant across all seasons. But for David Schwimmer, he might have just listened to the same song quite too many times. The actor candidly stated that he didn’t have the best response every time he would have to hear the song after exiting from the show.

“I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really… You know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I had just heard it so many times. Any time you’d go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So I just didn’t have the greatest response to it,” he confessed.

But luckily the song became meaningful for him once again as he watched his 9-year-old daughter enjoying it every day in the morning during breakfast. “My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed,” he added.

David Schwimmer last appeared in the second season of Goosebumps, where he played the main role of Anthony.

