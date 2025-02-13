Jennifer Aniston is reportedly getting overly involved in David Schwimmer’s personal life. She is worried about his new romance with 29-year-old UCLA medical student Eliana Jolkovsky.

“Jen can’t help meddling, and David means a great deal to her,” shared an insider. “She doesn’t think this is a good match!.”

Actor and director David Schwimmer, 58 was seen leaving Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills with 29 year old UCLA medical student and Jewish activist, Eliana Jolkovsky after a romantic dinner. 📷: @thehollywoodjr / @backgrid_usa For licensing inquiries, please email us at… pic.twitter.com/EFlqkdObBY — backgridus (@BackgridUS) January 22, 2025

David Scwimmer’s Repeated Relationship Struggles

According to insiders, the 58-year-old actor, who has had his fair share of love interests, including actresses and singers, seems to be repeating the same romantic mistakes.

His previous marriage to artist Zoe Buckman ended in divorce after seven years, and his ongoing pattern of jumping from one relationship to the next has raised concern in Aniston, who’s watched it all unfold.

An insider pointed out, “He keeps repeating the same mistake repeatedly, and Jen has watched him lurch from one relationship to another. She doesn’t want to see him hurt again and feels he’d be better off with someone his age.”

Jennifer Aniston confirms she had a thing for David Schwimmer pic.twitter.com/IVXbhnbCaF — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) September 28, 2024

Jennifer Aniston’s Growing Protectiveness After Matthew Perry’s Death

After the tragic death of their former costar Matthew Perry in 2023, Aniston’s protectiveness over her Friends castmates has only grown, and she’s reportedly taking a more hands-on approach when it comes to their personal affairs.

“She tends to involve herself in her friends’ business, and here she is doing it again,” one insider added. However, both Aniston and Schwimmer once hinted at a possible flirtation during the Friends reunion, but they “never crossed that boundary” because one of them was “always in a relationship.”

“They do have a history,” a source said. “But Jen swears her objection to his new girlfriend is not a case of jealousy. She just cares, that’s all.”

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had feelings for each other in real life. Jennifer said to David she hoped their first kiss together wouldn’t be the one on screen but it was. They channeled all of their feelings for each other into Ross and Rachel #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/wn1CS42RCJ — E Korfalı (@ekorfz) May 27, 2021

