David Schwimmer may be well-known for his role as Ross Geller on ‘Friends,’ but it’s clear that Kanye West, now known as Ye, doesn’t cut as one of his friends.

In a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, Schwimmer responded to West’s latest string of antisemitic and inflammatory tweets.

David Schwimmer’s Call to Action

The Jewish act directly appealed to Elon Musk, urging him to take action and remove West from the social media platform X.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer said.

He pointed out that West, with his massive following, can spread harmful rhetoric to an audience far greater than the Jewish population itself.

“Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people as the number of Jewe. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” the actor said.

The 58-year-old continued, “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities,s including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

Schwimmer also wrote, “Silence is complicity,” calling on others to stop enabling the hate speech.

Kanye West’s Controversial Tweet and Grammy Appearance

West’s latest controversy began after his bizarre appearance at the 2025 Grammys, where he was seen wearing a nearly transparent minidress with his wife, Bianca Censors.

The rapper’s comments only added fuel to the fire as he continued to post disturbing thoughts, including racist and anti-Jewish rants. “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy,” the rapper tweeted.

He also wrote, “I’m a Naz” and, “I’m racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason, and they all bear true. You can get money with Jewish people, but they always gonna steal and invite you over to their house on Friday.”

He further penned, “Jewish people hate white people and use black people,” and, “I love Hitler. Now what bitches. I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

Kanye West (Ye) on Twitter: 32.3M followers.

These remarks come after a series of controversies in the past. In 2022, West was temporarily banned from X for posting a swastika and other hateful content, which also led to his separation from Adidas.

