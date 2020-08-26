Eight-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt Tests COVID-19 Positive After Having A Mask-Free Birthday Party

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus. The world record sprinter is currently in self-isolating at his home in Jamaica. He celebrated his 34th birthday with a mask-free party last week.

The Jamaican health ministry confirmed the news on Monday. Around midday on the same day, Bolt posted a video on social media saying that he was waiting on his results.

Posting the video, Usain Bolt wrote, “Stay Safe my ppl” In the video, while lying in bed, he says, “Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy.”

Usain Bolt added that he was not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. In the video, he also mentioned that he took the test on Saturday, a day after he celebrated his birthday. He also urged anyone who came in contact with him recently to enter quarantine.

Ricky Simms, Bolt’s agent, told American news channel CNN in an email that the test was positive, but Usain was not showing any symptoms. This email confirmed the news earlier shared by the health ministry.

Confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days.

Usain Bolt won eight Olympic titles before retiring in 2017. He also holds the world record in the 100m and 200m events having clocked 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds respectively at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. After retiring from the track, Bolt attempted to make it as a professional footballer but gave up on his dream in January 2019.

We wish Usain Bolt recovers soon.

Must Read: Camilla Luddington & Matthew Alan Welcome Their Newborn Baby Boy Lucas AKA Little Lion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube