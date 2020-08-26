Global heartthrob, Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated films across the globe. After a halt of almost five months, the latest reports suggest that Keanu is back on the sets of the much-awaited fourth instalment and is feeling privileged. Below is all that he has to say.

For the unversed, the shooting of Matrix 4 came to a halt as the pandemic hit the world. Now, as all the industries across are trying to bounce back, team Matrix is happy as ever.

Talking about working on the franchise, Keanu Reeves said, “It’s really an honour and a privilege to be working on this story. Lana Wachowski, the writer and director, has created something very special. I’m really grateful to be here, to be playing the role and having a chance to make a really awesome film,” reports ET.

Keanu Reeves has been a part of the Matrix franchise since 1999. He has starred in 3 successful instalments, namely, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. A picture from the sets of the fourth part had gone viral, a few days back.

For the unversed, Matrix 4 will also reportedly star Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Reeves. Recently a post of the Quantico actor on Instagram had also sparked rumours that she is on the Matrix set already.

