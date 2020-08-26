Billie Eilish’s Dog Is The OG ‘Bad Guy’ As He Poops On Her 6.7 Lacs of Sneakers Collection

Billie Eilish is currently enjoying the pandemic period at home with her family and pet dog that she adopted a while ago. The Bad Guy singer has always been seen wearing trendy and expensive shoes and clothes and what if we told you that her pet dog just pooped on her expensive sneakers collection?

Yes, that’s correct. Billie in a series of stories on Instagram gave an update on the same. The Bad Guy singer started off with a blank video and narrated the whole story.

Eilish said, “So I get home, and I walk into my room, and I smell sh*t. So I’m like, ‘Damn, did I step on sh*t in the yard, and I came inside with it? Let me check my shoes,’ whatever. Check, nothing there, I’m good. I’m like, ‘OK, I must be imagining.’ So I go to put my shoes away, and, um…”

After giving the update, the Bellyache singer moves her camera to the 6.7 lacs of sneakers collection which has her dog poop everywhere and Billie Eilish continues the narration and says, “This is what I f*cking find”.

Take a look here:

.@billieeilish’s dog surprised her when she got home. 💩😫 pic.twitter.com/El8SA3wgJi — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 25, 2020

Look at those beautiful Yeezy foams, Nike, Air Jordans and Diors. No, we are not crying. You are!

Later Billie Eilish posted a picture of her dog and captioned it, “oh you innocent now?”

Awww, that face.

Meanwhile, look at the Bad Guy singer’s pet here:

Such a cutie-patootie, no!

How can you even scold that beautiful face?

Billie Eilish, GUTS. Haha!

