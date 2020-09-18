Selena Gomez Steps Up As Producer For Hotel Transylvania 4

Selena Gomez is all set to reprise her role in the fourth instalment of Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania. But here’s an interesting fact – the actress will not only return as the voiceover artist but will also play an important role in the making of Hotel Transylvania 4. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon will direct the latest instalment. Genndy Tartakovsky will return as the screenwriter and executive producer along with Michelle Murdocca. Alice Dewey Goldstone will serve as the film’s producer.

As per a report in Variety, Selena Gomez has also come on board as the film’s executive producer. The 28-year-old voiced the character, Mavis, in the Dracula series. Adam Sandler is the voice behind Count Dracula, the owner of the hotel and Mavis’ overprotective father. It also features Andy Samberg as the voice of Jonathan Loughran, Mavis’ husband.

The film’s have collected over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office till now. Adam Sandler has voiced Dracula, the proprietor of a spooky hotel that serves as a haven for mythological monsters who cannot live openly among humans.

News of the fourth film being as officially made in February 2019. Hotel Transylvania 4 was slated for a Christmas 2021 release but now hit the screen on August 6, 2021.

This isn’t the first film Selena Gomez will be credited on as the producer. She has produced movies and series including Wizard Of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie’s directorial debut feature, This Is The Year. She has also backed projects including The Broken Hearts Gallery, 13 Reasons Why and docu-series Living Undocumented.

She currently features in the HBO Max original Selena+Chef. The show is a quarantine cooking show. She has set produced ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

