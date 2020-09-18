Gigi Hadid is all set to welcome her baby girl with boyfriend and One Directioner Zayn Malik. The Victoria’s Secret model has shared the latest pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram handle and her fans are going gaga over the same.

Gigi shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned it, “from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew”.

Isn’t that one beautiful picture? Gigi Hadid looks dewy fresh in the same.

Amid the pandemic, Gigi and Hadid were staying together at the model’s Pennsylvania horse farm with Yolanda Hadid and father Mohamed Hadid.

A while ago, the VS model has returned to her new house in New York and gave a glimpse of the same to her fans and the internet went crazy after the same.

Sharing the pictures, Gigi wrote, “Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. 💛 ++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) ☺️ grateful to and for all. Special thanks to Gordon Kahn!”

That’s one beautiful house, we must say. The baby girl is gonna be so lucky that she will get to spend her childhood in this beautiful house with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

Do you like Gigi’s new photoshoot pictures? Tell us about the same in the comments section below.

