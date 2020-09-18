Did you watch the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday night (September 17)? Well, did you notice that Brie Larson is now an Emmy winner? The Captain Marvel actress won ‘Best Original Interactive Program’ for ‘The Messy Truth VR Experience’ along with fellow producers Van Jones, Elijah Allan-Blitz and Jana Carter. Read on to know what she has to say about the win.

The Messy Truth is a virtual reality experience that puts viewers in the point of view of people from different walks of life. This experience includes a POV of a Black 12-year-old boy and his father (Winston Duke) in a car when they are pulled over by the police. Larson has been an advocate for gender equality and has been working with the Equal Justice Initiative after appearing in the film ‘Just Mercy’ about EJI founder Bryan Stevenson.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Brie Larson wrote, “#TheMessyTruth Won an Emmy! My favorite part of this years Emmys? That we are safe at home. My second favorite part? Being barefoot. And last? #TheMessyTruth won, and so did empathy. Thank you to everyone who voted, we are brimming with excitement. #emmywinner2020 @elijah_a.b @vanjones68”

In the video attached with the Insta post, Brie Larson says, “We hope that this brings some momentum and life to this project so we can bring this out to the world, so we can equally distribute this technology and this incredible project.”

This win at the Emmy puts Larson halfway on her part to be an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Academy and Tony) winner. The actress won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2015 for her role as a young mother held hostage in the film ‘Room’.

In other news, did you know Larson had almost turned down the role of superhero Captain Marvel? The actress, while speaking about it on her Youtube channel, said that she almost turned down the role because she has too much anxiety and wanted to tell them no.

Congratulations, Brie Larson.

