Ryan Reynolds is not only a good actor but also an advertisement genius. When he’s not playing Deadpool or getting in a friendly feud with Hugh Jackman, he produces a bunch of commercials. He has recently produced a hilarious ad for Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin with his fellow actor Rick Moranis.

While the commercials have been well-received fans have been wondering what are his secrets for coming up with creative commercials. Ryan has now spilled the beans as to what makes those Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin commercials work so well.

Ryan Reynolds has revealed to Adweek during an interview for their Brandweek event what works well for Mint Mobile, Aviation Gin, and Maximum Effort. He said that the hilarious commercials are a result of having a vision that they believe in and following through. He also said that the organic reach can be achieved by knowing what people share and how to fit into a conversation.

The Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds began by saying, “We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff. But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

Ryan Reynolds also said, “I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on. Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

