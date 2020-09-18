Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron has remained single since 2015. Ever since she broke up with Sean Penn, the actress has been on a few dates but never dated anyone since then. The 45-year-old actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Thursday and revealed more about her personal life.

The Oscar-winning actress talking to Drew Barrymore, said, “I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.” To which Barrymore, who also hasn’t been a relationship for a long time since her divorce with Will Kopelman, enthusiastically replied, “Me Too”

However, the Old Guard star is open to going on dates when her pals suggest potential partners. She also noted that she needs someone special. “I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game. Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that’s like, ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,’ because I just won’t accept anything less,” she said.

Nevertheless, the actress is not upset being single and she isn’t in a rush to get into a relationship. Theron added that she is happy and fulfilled by being a mother to her adopted children, Jackson, 8, and August, 5.

“I don’t long for that much. I can honestly say this, on my life: I don’t feel lonely,” she said.

“Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or that it makes you less interested in something else. I think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand because it’s a lot of work to be a parent. And then part of that is, at the end of the day, I get in bed, and I go, ‘Oh my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different,'” she added.

Drew Barrymore, who is also a mother to Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, could related to Theron. She said, “I always say I would want someone to be an addition, if not the equation, and never a subtraction.”

To which, Charlize Theron replied that Barrymore’s phrase sums it up perfectly.

