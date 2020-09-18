Forrest Gump Author Winston Groom Passes Away At 77

Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks as Forrest is one of the finest movies in the history of world cinema. The Oscar-winning film is inspired by a novel of the same name. The author of the book Winston Groom has passed away at 77. This is undoubtedly a huge loss to the art fraternity.

He was living at the mayor’s office in Fairhope, Alabama and no details on the cause of his death have been confirmed till now. Groom’s celebrated novel had sold over 1.7 million copies.

The movie Forrest Gump which was inspired by the novel won six Oscars in 1995 including Best Picture, Best Actor for star Tom Hanks, and Best Director for Robert Zemeckis.

According to AP news, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement, “While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist & noted author of American history. Our hearts & prayers are extended to his family.”

Winston Groom was a celebrated writer. His other works include Better Times Than These, As Summers Die, Only, Gone the Sun, Such a Pretty, Pretty Girl and the 2016 El Paso. He also wrote the 2000 University of Alabama Press book The Crimson Tide: An Illustrated History of Football at the University of Alabama, and an updated 2010 second version, The Crimson Tide: The Official Illustrated History of Alabama Football, National Championship Edition.

Winston Groom served in the Army’s Fourth Infantry Division from 1965 to 1969. His service included a tour in Vietnam, one of the settings for “Forrest Gump.” He was survived by his wife, Susan. Koimoi offers heartiest condolences to his family and friends.

