Unchartered: Nolan North REACTS To Not Being Contacted For The Film!

Unchartered, the PlayStation games developed by Naughty Dog, is all set to be adapted into a feature film in Hollywood. Now voice actor Nolan North, who lends his voice for the protagonist Nathan Drake in the game, has opened up about being part of the upcoming film. Read on to know what he has to say.

The upcoming action-adventure serves as an origin story for the Nathan. The Ruben Fleischer directorial is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film stars Tom Holland as Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his future mentor Victor Sullivan. The film’s supporting cast includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

In an interview with ComicbookMovie, voice actor Nolan North said that the makers hadn’t even contacted him for Uncharted (the movie). The artist said, “No, they haven’t contacted me at all. Part of me is fine with it, and part of me is like, ‘It’d be nice if you asked!’ It’s not a big deal. I’m actually looking forward to it, and I think people should look forward to it. Give them a chance. We’ve never seen Nathan Drake in his 20s and a Sully in his 40s. It could be interesting.”

Talking further about the cast for the PlayStation game adaptation, Nolan North said, “I like the fact they’re going to do a different spin on it and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do. I like Tom Holland, I like Mark Wahlberg, I enjoy their films, so let them put their spin on it. It’s like asking Robert Downey Jr., ‘What do you think about Nolan North doing a video game?’ He’s probably like, ‘That’s cool! I hope he does well and people enjoy it.’ I’m the same way, just turn it around. I see things that are negative about it like, ‘I don’t like this casting,’ but let them do something [with it].”

North said that trying to create Nathan Drake in the film the way it is in the game can be a grave mistake. He said, “. The games are already movies on their own, so don’t do that. Do what you’re doing.” He added, “That’s what I did with Tony Stark, and that’s what they should do with Nathan Drake. Good luck to them.”

