Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 45 years of sobriety by looking back at the moment when he got a wake-up call to rid himself of alcoholism.

Anthony reflected upon his life in a video shared on Instagram and gave out a message to the people suffering from alcohol and/or substance abuse.

“Hello everyone. Good morning. Well, new year is coming. It’s been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call,” said the Oscar-winning star.

“I was heading for disaster drinking myself to death. I’m not preaching, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’ and I said, ‘I want to live’. And suddenly the relief came, and my life has been amazing, and I may have off days and little bits of doubt, and all that, but all in all, I say hang in there,” Anthony Hopkins added.

In a message to people struggling with issues, the Anthony Hopkins shared: “Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, just keep in there. Don’t give up, just keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That’s sustained me through my life. And that’s all I’ve got to say, and happy new year. This is going to be the best year. Thank you.”

Hopkins will turn 83 on December 31.

