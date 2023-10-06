Selena Gomez is a global icon, an exceptional singer, and an excellent entrepreneur. This year has been her year from the fashion POV as well; every time she stepped out of the house for any event, she managed to take our breaths away, and it has also been an important year for an actress miles away from her, and that’s Shehnaaz Gill. Selena’s recent outfit has been compared with one of Gill’s; the similarities are uncanny, and we can’t unsee it!

Shehnaaz rose to popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss 13, and this year, she made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she starred alongside Salman Khan. Selena, on the other hand, is reportedly set to become a billionaire by this year’s end; hence, both ladies are doing well in their careers.

Selena Gomez recently made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Rare Impact Fund Gala, where she was seen sporting a gorgeous purple iris dress by Rahul Mishra. The outfit is from his Paris Fashion Week Fall 2023 collection. The custom-made has eighteen petals crafted with luxurious resham and chenille thread, sequins, glass beads, bugle beads badla, and silver zari on them. The mesmerizing outfit is being compared to one of Shehnaaz Gill’s dresses that she wore at one of the recent events for her film Thank You For Coming, and the two outfits have an uncanny resemblance.

As per reports, including one on Time of India, Shehnaaz Gill’s reddish pink outfit is a hand-embroidered ruby iris petal corset short dress by the same designer, aka Rahul Mishra, but from his ‘We the People’ collection. Shehnaaz’s transformation has been remarkable, and here also, she nailed her look with matching earrings and a statement ring only for accessorizing the look. She had smoky eyes, subtle highlighter on the blushed cheeks, and pink glossy lips to complete her makeup. Selena Gomez, too, kept things minimal for styling the flowery outfit.

Selena Gomez wore a pair of metallic lilac-colored heels, geometric silver earrings, and a few finger rings. For makeup, the Only Murders In The Building star opted for a winged eyeliner, n*de eyeshadow, flushed pink cheeks, and a n*de colored lip shade with a perfect amount of gloss over it. Her hair was kept straight and parted in the middle, giving her a poised and chic look. Check out their pictures going viral on Instagram here:

