Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Review: Expectations

Just like every Marvel movie, Black Panther 2 too enjoyed a good pre-release buzz. But unlike previous outings, this one had more of an emotional connect to it due to the death of Chadwick Boseman aka our beloved T’Challa. Ever since the trailer was dropped, fans expected to it to be an emotional ride and at the same time, there was sort of curiosity to know how the sequel justifies the absence of Boseman embedding it in a storyline and makes sure that his legacy will be carried forward properly.

For the neutral audience, who doesn’t feel any emotional connect due to passing away of Chadwick Boseman, it’s just like a Marvel movie that’s a bit low on hype when compared to their previous films. Remember, during Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder, the buzz was huge because all these films were promoted as visual extravaganza filled with action and fun moments. Also, we saw a lot of theories revolving around them regarding cameos or special appearances. Here, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been promoted as a serious film and a tribute to Chadwick.

The serious theme seems to cause an effect on the overall Indian box office run of Black Panther 2. Nonetheless, it looked another commercial success from Marvel, if judged by its trailer during pre-release phase.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Review: Impact

Marvel has a solid fan base in India and no matter how their film is promoted in the country, loyal fans always make it to theatres to support it. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever too has marked a good start in India. As expected, the first priority is seen for 4D, IMAX 3D and 3D versions. And just like any other Hollywood magnum opus, this film will too benefit from blockbuster ticket rates even if the footfalls are less.

Talking about the first day reactions of the neutral audience, the word-of-mouth has been positive so far. It means that the film has a scope of healthy jumps over the weekend and then a good stable trend is expected during weekdays. The film will face a competition when Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 arrives next Friday. The impact will be limited though as Black Panther 2 will retain a good chunk of screens for 3D and 4D. It’s Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya (releasing on 25th November) which might cause a major impact considering the film is releasing in 3D too.

Coming to centers, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will work mostly in A centers and to some extent in B centers. It’s more of a class film, so C centers aren’t expected to make any noteworthy contribution. Unlike Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder, this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film has an edge in terms of viewers’ group. Black Panther 2 isn’t just limited to just teenagers and adults. There’s versality in the film’s appeal.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is high on merits to perform good at ticket windows. The only concern is the film’s serious theme as it’s different from previous fun films from MCU. The film will score anywhere between 80-95 crores. So, it’s going to be a 4th success in a row for Marvel in India after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder.

