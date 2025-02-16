Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as Big B, is a name that resonates with the legacy of Indian cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, he has redefined stardom, portraying iconic roles that have immortalized him in the hearts of millions. From being Bollywood’s “Angry Young Man” to evolving into a versatile actor, his contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. A recipient of countless accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bachchan remains a towering figure in global cinema.

Beyond his filmography, Big B is a cultural icon. His presence transcends the screen, making him a symbol of hope and inspiration for generations. Stories of his impact go beyond cinema, with anecdotes like ending a drought in Jaisalmer being etched in folklore. This tale isn’t just about an actor but a phenomenon that ended the sadness of thousands of people at once.

People In Jaisalmer Credited Big B For Ending A Drought In 2003

In 2003, while director Apoorva Lakhia was shooting Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost with Abhishek Bachchan, Big B’s visit coincided with an event that left locals spellbound. The director recently recounted this experience in an interview with Friday Talkies. For months, Jaisalmer had suffered a relentless drought. But when Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his family to celebrate New Year, nature conspired in his favor.

Apoorva Lakhia recounts this surreal moment. “You wont believe it, I swear on my mother’s life, he came on to the set… you know how it happens in Lagaan with ‘Kaale Megha’, clouds started forming. He got out of the car, hugged Abhishek and there was a hailstorm,” he continued, “It started raining so much that rivers were flooded and our entire village got ruined… There was no water in Jaisalmer and then, the rivers were flooded. I saw that with my own eyes.”

Locals, overwhelmed by this divine coincidence, gathered outside his hotel, with nearly 50,000 people seeking his blessings. “There used to be 40,000-50,000 people wanting to touch his feet because they thought god has come,” Lakhia recounted. For a man celebrated as Bollywood’s greatest, moments like these elevate Amitabh Bachchan into the realm of timeless legends.

