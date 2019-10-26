SHOCKING! Time When Shah Rukh Khan Pleaded To The Cops To Let Him Go

David Letterman’s show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan has unraveled many interesting things about the superstar’s life. Till now, it seemed we knew every little trivia about him but Shah has been keeping many interesting facts up his sleeve.

In the below mentioned one, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he was jailed for a day for misbehaving with a magazine’s editor. This is quite an interesting story because we have known Shah Rukh Khan to be someone who always remains composed and controlled.

Letterman asked the question to Shah Rukh Khan, “You were in a film. forgive me if I don’t recall the name. And the director was directing his wife with you in a scene where there was perhaps going to be intimacy. And the rumour printed in the magazine was that he said, ‘Why don’t the two of you spend the night, get to know…you kids get to know one another and them tomorrow we’ll shoot the film.’ And this was insulting, clearly, to you and to the man’s wife.”

SRK replied, “I got disturbed with it. And it was new. So I used to react to every news item as you know, whatever appeared. And thankfully, there was no social media back then. Just the magazines and stuff. I got very angry and I called up the editor and I said, ‘You wrote this.’ He said ‘But listen can you just take it…it’s just a joke.’ So I said ‘I don’t find it funny’. So I went down to the office and I misbehaved a lot and…” Shah Rukh also added that he screamed and threatened to hit people. After this, he was arrested and put into prison for a day.

He also added, “I was shooting for a day and the cops came and they sat down very sweetly and they said, ‘We have a few questions to ask you.” When he was taken to prison, he witnessed that the place was very filthy and disgusting and he literally pleaded to the cops to let him ho. He concludes by saying, “It was a small little prison. With all, you know, human feces…it was really bad.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!