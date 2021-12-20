A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shaking a leg with fellow stars Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty on the number ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ has been doing the rounds on social media.

The actors were seen dancing on the number at senior politician Praful Patel’s son’s wedding function in Jaipur on Saturday.

In the clip, the ‘Dabangg’ star looks dapper in a blue suit, Shilpa in a red ensemble and Anil in a black ‘achkan’ as they join Patel’s family on stage.

Salman is seen doing the hook dance steps and even blows a kiss.

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Salman is all set to shoot for the next instalment in the ‘Ek Tha Tiger franchise’ and Anil has wrapped up his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma penned a thank you note for his brother-in-law Salman Khan. He thanked the superstar for keeping faith in him when he didn’t have it in himself. Aayush shared a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram.

In the image, Aayush is wielding a gun while Salman, who is standing on the side, can be seen supporting the 31-year-old actor by holding his hand as he leans sideways for the shot.

“This picture is just not JUST another picture for me. It means the world to me. Because this is what happens behind the camera. This picture is symbolic to what bhai @beingsalmankhan has done for me,” Aayush wrote alongside the image.

