Media channels and their over-the-board reporting have always been called out. Be it a natural calamity or a grieving celeb, Tv channels these days present a dramatised version of everything. This time, Juhi Chawla decided to roast a National channel that decided to report the cyclone in the most dramatic way possible!

Juhi tweeted a video clip from her film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, where she played a reporter. In the clip, the actress can be seen reporting a cyclone in a Toofani way. But her tweet turned hilarious because she shared an exact replica of a National channel’s anchor reporting a cyclone in an exact manner.

Netizens had a field day reacting to the tweet. People could not decide if Juhi Chawla’s reporting act was better or if the reporter pulled a better Juhi! Reactions to the same were even hilarious. Scroll down more to read how the netizens react.

Even though the Ishq actress trolled the TV channel, she did not write anything. But the netizens did not do any mercy. A user wrote, “But you did it better!” Another user wrote, “Nahi madam, kahan Adidas aur kahan Abibaas.” One more user wrote, “You as an Actor were anyways ahead of time!” Another comment trolled the channel and wrote, “Same guys who said Patanjali cures covid!”

You can watch the clip shared by Juhi Chawla here.

Some users tried to answer hilariously on the channel’s behalf. A user wrote, “DD news laughing in the corner!”

Another user wrote, “Republic India contact soon.! @iam_juhi. Sasta reporter trp nahi la paa rhi.!” While a user trolled the anchor, “Aapse sahi acting kari h wese new comer ne.”

Even KRK shared a clip from the film showing the dramatised version of the anchor and wrote, “Bhai Jaan @iamsrk always thinks ahead of time. So this is the scene from his film “Fir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”!

Bhai Jaan @iamsrk always thinks ahead of time. So this is the scene from his film “Fir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”! pic.twitter.com/9850FgYI64 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 16, 2023

For the unversed, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani had a story of two young reporters, played by Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan, who were competitors and went to any level to sensationalise a story. The film was partially a spoof on dramatised reporting as well.

