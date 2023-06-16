Finally, the day has arrived! The much-anticipated film Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles has hit the theatres. Helmed by Om Raut, the film has been in the making for quite some time. Ever since it was announced, it’s been mired in controversies, including backlash from netizens over its first trailer, FIRs and complaints against the makers and the actors.

But looks like problems don’t seem to end for the makers as the film has not been leaked online. Yes, you heard that right! Like every other big film, the film has also been subjected to piracy and leaked on pirated websites. Scroll down for details!

According to latest media reports, Adipurush’s pirated version is available on many torrent websites and that too for free. It is to be believed that it is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on those websites and have already begun streaming the movie online, reports Times Now News.

Meanwhile, a while back, Koimoi brought you Adipurush’s quicker review and it read, “In a very hand-painty style opening credit, we’re very quickly taken through the story of Ramayana pre-Lord Rama’s Vanvas phase. Shiv Bhakt Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan) in a very Game Of Thrones-like setup is granted a boon by Lord Brahma which blessed him to stay immortal but with certain conditions applied. In a very hand-painty style opening credit, we’re very quickly taken through the story of Ramayana pre-Lord Rama’s Vanvas phase. Shiv Bhakt Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan) in a very Game Of Thrones-like setup is granted a boon by Lord Brahma which blessed him to stay immortal but with certain conditions applied.”

Coming back, as the film has been garnering positive response, when are you planning to watch the film? Do let us know.

