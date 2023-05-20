Manushi Chhillar is a name that needs no introduction today. Coming from a medical background, she has paved a path that is nothing less than an inspiration for this generation. From bringing back the crown after 17 years Miss World Manushi Chhillar is on a roll with owning the year 2023, the actress also became the First Indian global brand ambassador for a leading beauty brand and a stunning debut at the Cannes 2023, Manushi’s journey can be reckoned as real ‘Rags To Riches’.

Recently during an interview, when Manushi was asked to share about how she manages to deal with all the ups and downs in her life, the former miss world and actor, replied, “Life has really spoilt me. Personally, Whatever I wanted from life, I think life has given me more for which I am very very grateful.”

The actress has created a niche market of her own and enjoys a dedicated loyal fanbase across the country. She has left everyone stunned with her gracious presence at Cannes Film Festival. Well-dressed in different attires, Manushi truly raised the glamour quotient on the red carpet.

Talking about her debut at Cannes, Manushi earlier stated, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes”. She further continues, “If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I’m happy to see more representation from India.”

Manushi Chhillar recently celebrated her 26th birthday and the actress was showered with love and praise from her fans, film fraternity, and close ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

