Independent singer-songwriter Raghav Sachar says that making music for Bollywood is more of keeping the pure artiste aside and understanding the demand of the film rather than the collaborative process that earlier used to happen.

Even though he is known for some popular songs like ‘Kabul Fiza’, ‘Rustom Vahi’, ‘Dil Mera’ in Bollywood movies, asked about why he does not do more Bollywood music be it playback singing or composing, in conversation with IANS, Raghav shared how things have changed.

Raghav told IANS: “I am a singer, composer and an instrumentalist. I play the saxophone, flute and other instruments too. So for me, I can put my creative energy into making a song in multiple ways. When we are doing a project for Bollywood, we have to keep the pure artiste, the creative mind aside and rather have to submit to the vision of the director who has the overall picture in mind. When I was younger, I was not submissive enough all the time to do so. In the last couple of years, the process of Bollywood music projects has changed even more.”

He further added, “These days, doing Bollywood music is more of shopping. I was asked if I have a love song on a specific theme, and I sent a couple of songs that I composed earlier and kept in my song bank. Out of three songs, they will select one and then with a few changes here and there, and eventually, the song gets released. So it is not that of a deeper creative and collaborative process for me where I get to know the world of the story, the character, situation everything in detail. Perhaps that is why my room for creative satisfaction is still all the independent music that I create.”

Raghav is known for delivering commercially successful independent albums like ‘Raghav, For the First Time’, ’24 Carat’, ‘Play It Loud’ among others. He has frequently collaborated and performed as an instrumentalist with A.R. Rahman, Salim-Sulaiman, Vishal-Shekhar, international drummer Dave Weckl, among others.

His latest song ‘Soniye’ is performed and composed by Sachar and penned by Chandan Gokhru. The music video also features Kate Sharma.

Asked about how the song happened and Raghav said, “I think I composed the main song a little more than three years ago and then with a section of saxophone and instrumental part, I created the entire song that is released now by Panorama Music. We also shot a cute little video of the soothing melodious song that it is.”

‘Soniye’ is out on the official YouTube channel of Panorama Music.

