Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2017 and their relationship is sailing smooth. However, previously the Brahmastra star was dating Katrina Kaif. They were madly in love between the years 2010 and 2016. The two were often spotted on dinner dates and movie screenings.

The former couple even went on a few vacations. Back in 2013, the two went for a holiday in Spain and pictures from their vacation were leaked on social media which were son going viral. The viral pictures, which saw Katrina in a bikini, enraged Ranbir and Katrina. Scroll down to know more.

Their vacation pictures went viral at a time when neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Katrina Kaif had publicly accepted being in a relationship. Their private photos were out in public to mock and judge. This did not go down well with the Kapoor scion.

When the Shamshera actor was asked about the viral vacation pictures, he blasted the media at an event. As quoted by IBTimes, Ranbir said, “How would you feel if pictures of your sister, wife or girlfriend surfaced like this on the internet. It is wrong to show someone’s private pictures to the world. I am very upset and did not like this act of the media.”

Katrina Kaif too later penned an open letter to the media urging everyone to not circulate the pictures anymore. “I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, had shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain,” she quoted, as per the Indian Express report.

