After scoring 1.12 crores on Tuesday, the need of the hour for Badhaai Do was to stay over at least the 1 crore mark on Wednesday. This was the bare minimum expectation from the film since there was a drop from Monday (1.85 crores) and while it is understandable that Valentine’s Day had pushed the collections, the collections should still have been somewhat better on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the drop on Wednesday wasn’t a major way and with 1 crore coming in, the collections have somewhat stabilised. Now if Thursday also manages similar numbers with no real fall then the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar film will enter the second week on a positive note.

The good news is that Haryana has removed restrictions due to which theatres can operate at 100% occupancy with night shows as well. That would help Badhaai Do particularly in Gurgaon where it was doing well too.

Badhaai Do has now collected 11.79 crores and should find itself in 12.50-12.75 crores range before the first week comes to a close.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

