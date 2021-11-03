Jaideep Ahlawat Shares This Common Connection Between 'Tryst With Destiny' & 'Paatal Lok'

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in a police officer avatar once again in ‘Tryst With Destiny’ after playing Hathi Ram in ‘Pataal Lok’. However, there is one difference, as he says the two roles have different shades.

Speaking about ‘Tryst With Destiny’, Jaideep said: “I finished shooting for ‘Tryst With Destiny’ in 2019 before beginning shooting for ‘Paatal Lok’. In both the shows, I play a cop, but with different shades in character. I can’t wait for you to finally watch Tryst With Destiny.”

In ‘Tryst With Destiny’, Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in the skin of a cop who has a simple dream.

Directed by Prashant Nair, ‘Tryst With Destiny’ also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa.

The anthology has been penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey and Avani Deshpande.

‘Tryst With Destiny’ is produced by Drishyam Films, and is set to premiere on Sony LIV on November 5.

