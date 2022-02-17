‘The Family Man’ actor Sharib Hashmi who was recently seen in the web series ‘The Great Indian Murder’, says that as an actor he wishes to explore the genre of slapstick comedy and a dark character that he has never played before.

He adds that success has given him the privilege of choosing scripts without feeling the pressure of earning money to pay the bills.

In conversation with IANS, Sharib Hashmi said, “While I never fear getting stereotyped, it is also true that as an actor I look for an opportunity to challenge myself because I fear feeling too comfortable in a specific zone. As a performer, if I get stuck in my comfort zone, I will become complacent and stop growing.

“So pushing my own set boundary is very important for my growth as a performer. So far, even though I have done a variety of roles in films and series, I have never done a slapstick comedy. Some of my favourite films are – ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hungama’. I so wish to try some out-and-out comedy-drama. Also, I want to play a dark character…very very dark. I haven’t done such part. Hopefully, I will get such an opportunity soon.”

Recently the actor has finished shooting for two films and talking about them Sharib Hashmi said, “I am playing an interesting part in Tahira Kashyap’s feature film ‘Sharma Ji Ki Bedi’. I have also finished shooting for an untitled film along with Vickey Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Bhopal. I am also playing something very different in the film ‘Vikram-Veda’. That apart I am in the film ‘Dhakad’ and ‘Mission Majnu’.”

Starting his career in ‘Slumdog Millionaire‘ in 2008, he became popular with ‘Filmistaan’. The actor appeared in films like ‘Darbaan’, ‘Ram Singh Charlie’, before gaining huge visibility with the web series ‘The Family Man’.

In recent times Sharib also appeared in films like ‘Pagglait‘, ‘Helmet’ and web series ‘Asur’, ‘A Viral Wedding’, ‘Scam 1992’.

Asked about how he is enjoying the success that he has achieved over the period of time, Sharib Hashmi said, “I think now I am feeling privileged and fortunate to do work of my choice. Now, by the grace of God, I have enough to wait for a good project to happen. Earlier I did some work only to pay my bills and it is nothing new, we all struggle at the beginning of our careers. But success and popularity give us the power to choose the best script for creative satisfaction. I am doing that.”

