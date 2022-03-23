Sachin Tendulkar Trolled For Asking People To Save Water With Khaby Lame-Related Twist, Netizens Say "Successfully Wasted 1 Glass Of Water For The Campaign"

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is quite active on social media. Often he shares posts that are of different kinds. From showcasing snippets of his life to talking about different issues, his posts create quite a buzz on social media. His latest post also created quite a stir. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

On World Water Day, Masterblaster shared a video on Instagram wherein he was seen urging everyone to save water albeit with Khaby Lame related twist. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right.”

Advertisement

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar was seen showing water falling from a tap that is not properly closed. He then closes the tap, using the signature style of Khaby Lame to point that out. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 7.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

After the God of cricket shared the video, several praised him for sharing the message in an entertaining way. Comedian-actor Sunil Grover wrote, “Ha ha I love your expressions in the end,” another user commented, “Save water, save lives.” However, some netizens trolled Sachin for wasting water to share the message on saving water.

One user wrote, “Successfully wasted one glass of water for saving water campaign,” while another user commented, “But you wasted few ml of water to show us not to wastewater?” A third user wrote on Sachin Tendulkar’s post, “hi sir big fan! One small question though, Don’t uh think u already wasted a little water right there?”

For the unversed, Khaby Lame gained popularity with his videos, especially on TikTok, by debunking useless life hacks. At the end of each video he uses both his hands – in a sassy way – to point out what he has done.

Must Read: Dasvi Trailer Out! Abhishek Bachchan As An Egoistic Politician Is On A Mission To Get Educated In A Roller-Coaster Ride That’s High On ‘Fun’ Merits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube