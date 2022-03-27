Though The Kashmir Files saw a (relative) dip in collections on Friday (4.50 crores) due to the arrival of RRR, it came back on its own on Saturday by collecting 7.25 crores more. This is a very good jump and is just in line with the kind that the film had seen on the opening weekend. It is amazing how the numbers even in the third week are echoing the kind of collections which had come in the first weekend.

Of course, what had happened in the second week is what made a true difference to the film’s fortunes as suddenly the collections had started zooming to the 20s. Though that won’t happen to the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film again, to score even in double digits would be amazing. That should happen now today with 10 crores set to be crossed and while it would be the last time that this will happen for The Kashmir Files, the fact that it will happen on the 17th day for the film is something that is amazing indeed.

The film has collected 219.08 crores now and with some push, it can come really close to 230 crores before the end of the weekend. Once it does that, the lifetime collections of a number of expensive Bollywood blockbusters would be crossed as well. However, The Kashmir Files is playing in a league of its own so one waits to see how much higher up does it go in its eventual run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

