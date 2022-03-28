On its first Sunday, The Kashmir Files had shown the first signs of going on a rampage as it had collected 15.10 crores. Then the second Sunday was out of the world when 26.20 crores had come in. Now considering the fact that the film has been doing quite well, even in the face of a challenge from the form of RRR (Hindi), good collections were on the cards on the third Sunday as well. The question that was asked was, will the film continue to score in double digits again?

Well, as of happened, though a double-digit score didn’t happen; still 8.75 crores more came on the 17th day for the film and that is quite impressive considering the fact that so much has already come for the film and it’s still finding a newer set of audiences week after week. The biggest of the films lose steam by the time they are in the third week and though the Vivek Agnihotri directed film isn’t doing the kind of miraculous business as was the case during its first two weeks, it’s still amongst the Top-15 ever when it comes to collecting even this much in their third weekend.

The film has now collected 228.18 crores and while there would be a dip in collections again today, it has to be seen how much closer is it to the 4.50 crores that it had collected on the third Friday. Well, the collections will drop for sure but as much closer it is to the first day numbers of 3.55 crores, the better it would be as that would indicate around 12 more crores to be added to the total before the third week comes to a close.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

