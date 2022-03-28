It has been ‘achche din’ indeed for the film industry, with RRR doing well too after The Kashmir Files. While globally the film is doing well in its original Telugu version, in Hindi too this SS Rajamouli directed action drama is doing quite good, what with over 70 crores coming in the first weekend.

As was pretty much on the cards, the film grew quite well when compared to Saturday collections of 23.75 crores. The SS Rajamouli film was expected to comfortably get into the 28 crores range. However, what transpired was something even better as 31.50 crores came in. This is truly superb as the industry always looks forward to Sundays being in the whereabouts of 30 crores or more and thankfully that has happened now after really long with RRR (Hindi), which is in fact not even a Bollywood film but a dubbed affair.

From here, with 74.50 crores in its kitty, all that one looks forward to is consistent weekdays. On its opening day, the film had done quite well to collect 20.07 crores. While it’s a given that the numbers would be in the 12-14 crores range on Monday, the real deal would be for them to be over the 15 crores mark. If that actually turns out to be the case then this NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer would have some real chance to cover a distance much ahead of the 150 crores mark.

