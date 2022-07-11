Vince McMahon is in troubled waters ever since the news of his s*xual affairs popped in. The former CEO and chairman of WWE has been alleged of s*xual misconduct with multiple ladies affiliated with the company. Now, none other than Chris Jericho has broken his silence on the matter and he’s backed Vince by stating some facts.

It was in the last month, that the news came in stating Vince had s*xual affair with a former female employee of WWE. He allegedly paid a huge amount to the concerned woman and even signed a non-disclosure agreement with her to not speak about their affair. The matter even made Vince step down from his post as CEO, and while the investigation is going on, his relationships with four more women have come to the light.

Breaking his silence on the entire matter, former WWE superstar and pro-wrestling legend, Chris Jericho said that he isn’t surprised by this news regarding his former boss Vince McMahon. He quoted, “I mean is there a surprise in any industry when it happens? And really, when you look at it, it’s not illegal. He had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything, and moved on,” while talking on True Geordie podcast.

Chris Jericho added, “People want to jump on it but there’s still always an undertone of, ‘It’s wrestling’. If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven’t heard anything about it since. If this was, you know, Hollywood with Harvey Weinstein, that sort of thing. But the difference between that was he was holding women back from getting gigs, Harvey Weinstein, either bang me or you don’t get the starring role.”

Even though Y2J calls the act immoral, it’s legally correct according to him. “There was a mutual acknowledgement of this affair and then he paid the lady to say nothing and she took the money so, you know,” the former WWE champion shared.

