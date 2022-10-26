There is some solace for Doctor G as it has managed to go past the lifetime collections of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. This has been accomplished in the third week of the film’s run and there are a couple of days still remaining for the week to finish.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had earned 28.26 crores in its lifetime and the collections of Doctor G stand at 28.50 crores*. The film has been helped in a big way by Diwali holiday season. First and foremost it didn’t have anything for competition in the second week. Then in the third week too there was no Bollywood release on Friday and only Black Adam came in. Though it’s a different matter that south release Kantara and Hollywood release Black Adam proved to be a spanner in its plans. However, it could have been much worse with Bollywood chipping in too.

Nonetheless, things would take a turn from here as Ram Setu and Thank God are seeing the best collections coming in, and hence all other releases will feel a pinch. That said, the impact on Doctor G would be minimum since it has almost lived its life and was anyways coming to the end of its lifetime.

In fact, if not for the Diwali holiday season, Doctor G could well have 2-3 crores further reduced from its overall total. The film had started decently but then the fall from the first Monday onwards was a killer. From there it was all about the maximum distance it could cover.

