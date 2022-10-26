Even though there was competition from new Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God, with sustained run of Black Adam from the other end, Kantara [Hindi] is running a race of its own. In fact let’s not forget that the first bout of competition that it had got from was Doctor G and today it would go past its overall score as well. It’s a different matter though that after the opening weekend at the box office, the daily collections of Kantara [Hindi] have remained above that of Doctor G ever since.

Coming to how Kantara performed on the day after Diwali, then well the box office collections saw a rise all over again with as much as 2.35 crores coming in. The day before it had collected 1.90 crores so it’s a good enough jump. Audiences did have a choice to catch new films and still this Kannada dubbed film has managed to attract certain footfalls, which is indeed remarkable.

Kantara has now collected 26.50 crores and will go past the 30 crores mark before it enters the third weekend. It won’t fear losing out on screens though since all the other new releases have sufficient count of shows at their disposal. Since this Friday the only new film to arrive is Tara vs Bilal, it won’t have anything to fear as far as its placement in theatres is concerned. The Rishab Shetty starrer has turned out to be a pleasant surprise commercially and though it won’t be a 50 Crore Club success at the box office, it is decent enough to keep theatres engaged.

