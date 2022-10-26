In this column, it was predicted that Ram Setu would open in the 12-14 crores range. Well, the numbers have turned out to be better, what with 15.25 crores coming on the opening day. The collections were buoyed by the fact that there were certain mass centres that patronized the film as well, and that added on to the numbers that were anyways expected to come from the multiplexes.

Positive signs were there right from the morning shows itself. Typically, on the day after Diwali, it takes some time for things to warm up in theatres. Reason being that families are busy winding up after last evening’s festivities and celebrations.

However, things were a little better for Ram Setu and by the time afternoon shows arrived, there was good business that had started trickling in for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Ram Setu is not running solo and there is competition not just from Thank God that has released alongside but also Hollywood film Black Adam which is doing well. Then there is also Kantara [Hindi] which is continuing to find steady footfalls on a daily basis. In fact in Punjab and other areas where Punjabi films are seen, there is a big film Honeymoon too which has released.

Amidst all of this, Ram Setu has stood out to be a top draw. Today the film would do well again owing to Bhai Dooj.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

