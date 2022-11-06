Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for five years, after which they tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They had a beautiful intimate wedding ceremony in their house balcony with their close friends and family. However, within 2 months of their marriage, Alia and Ranbir shared the ‘good news’ with their fans and announced their pregnancy. And now, as per reports, the couple has become parents to a baby girl.

Alia had a very successful year, while Ranbir also followed his wife in the success with their film Brahmastra. It was the first time that the real couple was seen on screen doing romance and action sequences together. Fans adored their chemistry on screen and off screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the reports, the newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been enjoying every moment of their pregnancy phase, and now they are all set to enjoy parenthood after being blessed with a baby girl. For the unversed, on November 6, 2022, Alia was admitted to H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, and reports were doing rounds that the D-Day is here. Well, the reports are true. Apparently, Alia Bhatt had a C-section delivery and gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl.

This baby will be the crowning princess of the Kapoor Khandan. Also, Rishi Kapoor had died in the same hospital where Alia and Ranbir’s daughter born, this proves that life comes in a circle. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has started a new maternity wardrobe line under her brand Ed-A-Mamma.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in her first Hollywood project, ‘Heart Of Stone’ in 2023 along with Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot. And Ranbir Kapoor also has a line up of projects, including Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Well, we can’t wait to get a glimpse of the cute little munchkin. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani To Take The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Route Before Their Marriage?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram