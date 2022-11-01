Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for their topsy-turvy relationship for quite a long time. The duo announced their separation this year in July by informing fans through their respective social media handles.

While it was recently revealed that they called off their divorce and parted ways again, Charu has now made a shocking allegation against Rajeev claiming that he cheated on her during her pregnancy. Read on to know about the latest dirty laundry being aired in public

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa recalled the time when she learned about her estranged husband’s infidelity. Recalling the time she returned to Mumbai from Bikaner while she was pregnant, the actress revealed how Rajeev Sen would leave early in the morning for his gym and would return late at night. She added that when she questioned him for taking so many hours, he often blamed the traffic.

Charu Asopa further went on to add how she trusted him and stated that she found out Rajeev Sen was cheating on her when she found something in his bag while he was in Delhi. Charu told the portal, “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM.”

She continued, “When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me.”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the nuptial knot in 2019. The duo shares an 11-month-old daughter Ziana. Amid the on-off relationship between the duo, Charu also accused Rajeev of physical abuse while calling this marriage the biggest mistake of her life.

