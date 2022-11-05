Govinda is one of the biggest superstars of the yesteryears. He has been a part of the industry for over three decades and has given us some of the most memorable characters to remember in Hindi cinema. Earlier today, the Bhagam Bhag actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport and was accompanied by his wife Sunita Ahuja while his duplicate also came to see him off there. Now, netizens are reacting to his video and trolling him on social media for the most bizarre reason possible. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Govinda never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his public appearances. He’s often the talk of the town for his alleged feud with his nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek but it’s all in good light now. They’ve reportedly made amends and we are really happy for them.

Now talking about his latest appearance, Govinda appeared at the Mumbai airport with his wife Sunita Ahuja where his duplicate was already waiting for him with a bouquet of flowers and touched his feet while greeting him.

The actor was dressed in an all-black casual avatar with black jeans that he paired with a matching half-sleeve shirt and a scarf wrapped around his neck.

Take a look at Govinda’s video below:

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Agar duniya ka sabse ghamandi actor koi hai toh woh govinda hai. And that’s the main reason for his downfall. Harsh yet true.” Another user commented, “Ek number ka k*tta h ye govinda tbhi iske bete or beti ko kisi ne cast ni kiya.” A third user commented, “Humsakal wala mujhe real govinda laga 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Govinda’s for his latest appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

